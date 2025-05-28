Houston Fire looking for male in Brays Bayou

The Brief Houston Fire officials were called about a male in the bayou at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. An incident was reported near Fannin Street. Officials say the operation has changed from a search operation to a recovery operation.



Houston fire officials are undergoing a recovery operation after a report of a person falling in Brays Bayou.

Person lost in Brays Bayou

What we know:

The missing person reportedly fell in the bayou near the 7000 block of Fannin Street, near Main Street and Holcombe Boulevard.

Officials say they were called about a male in the water at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

As of about 5 p.m. Wednesday, the missing person has not been found. Houston Fire crews were initially performing a search operation, but officials tell FOX 26 they are now performing a recovery operation.

What we don't know:

The missing person has not been identified at this time.