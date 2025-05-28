Houston Fire looking for male in Brays Bayou
HOUSTON - Houston fire officials are undergoing a recovery operation after a report of a person falling in Brays Bayou.
Person lost in Brays Bayou
What we know:
The missing person reportedly fell in the bayou near the 7000 block of Fannin Street, near Main Street and Holcombe Boulevard.
Officials say they were called about a male in the water at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
As of about 5 p.m. Wednesday, the missing person has not been found. Houston Fire crews were initially performing a search operation, but officials tell FOX 26 they are now performing a recovery operation.
What we don't know:
The missing person has not been identified at this time.
The Source: Houston Fire Department