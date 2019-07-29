Boy, 14, fatally shot in Aldine area; 2 teens charged with murder

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old have been charged with capital murder.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were shot in the Aldine area on Sunday. The 14-year-old boy died at the hospital.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Valentine Aleman, 17, and a 16-year-old male have both been charged with capital murder.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the 16-year-old suspect was likely shot accidentally by his accomplice, Aleman.

Investigators say the motive appears to be robbery.