Boy, 12, charged in deadly shooting of woman, 50, in Greenspoint area

A 12-year-old boy is in police custody, charged with murdering a 50-year-old woman at an apartment in Greenspoint.

The shooting occurred around 4:40 p.m. Saturday at an apartment at the Salado at City View complex in the 1000 block of Greens Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Sharon Hawkins lying on the bedroom floor, suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead.

Sharon's family says they were devastated when they learned she was shot and killed, then shocked a day later when they learned it was at the hands of a 12-year-old boy.

“What put it in a 12-year-old boy’s head to walk up to somebody and just kill them in the house?” Kenisha Hawkins, Sharon’s sister-in-law tells FOX 26.

Andre Hawkins, Sharon’s son, was also disturbed by the news saying “A 12-year-old? That’s the first thing I said, a 12-year-old?”

Sharon, who had worked as a security guard at the Downtown Houston courthouse, was killed last Saturday. She was shot multiple times inside an apartment where she was staying.

The family says they know no motive, or anything about her murder, just the boy’s age.

“I know that she was staying with a coworker, but at this point, all we doing is assuming who the 12-year-old is,” says her sister-in-law.

Hawkins leaves behind two sons, Andre said it was hours after she passed away when he received the news. "It’s like I lost my own life. She was my everything, she was my best friend, she was my go-to person whenever I needed advice about something, anything, it hurts."

The 12-year-old started out as a witness in the case, telling police that he saw someone dressed in all black leave the scene.

Houston Police found no signs of forced entry, and while investigating found the boy to be their suspect.

Jarvis Hawkins, Sharon’s youngest son says "I really want justice for my mom, that’s it, that’s all I want. Just like why though? You know, like why it had to be her?"

Due to his age, the 12-year-old’s identity has not been released. We know he has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The family of Sharon Hawkins is also hoping that whoever is responsible for the firearm will also face charges since the boy shouldn’t have had access to one in the first place.

