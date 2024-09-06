Expand / Collapse search

Allison's Cooking Diary: Boursin Orzo Bake recipe

By
Published  September 6, 2024 7:52am CDT
Allison's Cooking Diary Recipes
FOX 26 Houston

Allison's Cooking Diary: Orzo Bake

Looking for a quick and tasty weeknight meal? Try this yummy and easy to make, Boursin Orzo Bake!

HOUSTON - If you are looking for a new weeknight meal to add to your recipe box, we have you covered! This week on Allison's Cooking Diary, we are sharing a Boursin Orzo Bake.

This dish is so easy to make. All you need is one baking dish, your favorite veggies & protein and dinner will be ready in 30 minutes! Enjoy!

SEE MORE RECIPES FROM ALLISON'S COOKING DIARY

Orzo Bake Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 package Boursin cheese
  • 1 ½ cups orzo
  • 1 shallot, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 carton cherry tomatoes, whole
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • Salt & pepper
  • 1 lb. ground sausage
  • Handful of fresh spinach

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  2. In a large baking dish, add the Boursin cheese to the center.
  3. Pour the uncooked orzo around the cheese.
  4. Add in the shallot, garlic, chicken broth and salt & pepper.
  5. Pop this into the oven for 30 minutes. If you take it out and there is still a little liquid, pop it back into the oven for a few more minutes.
  6. While the orzo is baking, cook the ground sausage on the stove until crispy. Set aside.
  7. Once the orzo is out of the oven, use the back of a spoon to gently smash the tomatoes. Then mix everything together until the cheese is covering the orzo.
  8. Add in the spinach and ground sausage.
  9. Enjoy!