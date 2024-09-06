If you are looking for a new weeknight meal to add to your recipe box, we have you covered! This week on Allison's Cooking Diary, we are sharing a Boursin Orzo Bake.

This dish is so easy to make. All you need is one baking dish, your favorite veggies & protein and dinner will be ready in 30 minutes! Enjoy!

Orzo Bake Recipe

Ingredients:

1 package Boursin cheese

1 ½ cups orzo

1 shallot, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 carton cherry tomatoes, whole

3 cups chicken broth

Salt & pepper

1 lb. ground sausage

Handful of fresh spinach

Method: