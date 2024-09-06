Allison's Cooking Diary: Boursin Orzo Bake recipe
HOUSTON - If you are looking for a new weeknight meal to add to your recipe box, we have you covered! This week on Allison's Cooking Diary, we are sharing a Boursin Orzo Bake.
This dish is so easy to make. All you need is one baking dish, your favorite veggies & protein and dinner will be ready in 30 minutes! Enjoy!
Orzo Bake Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 package Boursin cheese
- 1 ½ cups orzo
- 1 shallot, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 carton cherry tomatoes, whole
- 3 cups chicken broth
- Salt & pepper
- 1 lb. ground sausage
- Handful of fresh spinach
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- In a large baking dish, add the Boursin cheese to the center.
- Pour the uncooked orzo around the cheese.
- Add in the shallot, garlic, chicken broth and salt & pepper.
- Pop this into the oven for 30 minutes. If you take it out and there is still a little liquid, pop it back into the oven for a few more minutes.
- While the orzo is baking, cook the ground sausage on the stove until crispy. Set aside.
- Once the orzo is out of the oven, use the back of a spoon to gently smash the tomatoes. Then mix everything together until the cheese is covering the orzo.
- Add in the spinach and ground sausage.
- Enjoy!