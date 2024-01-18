Police officers pulled a four-year-old from a car that crashed in Boulder, Colorado, bodycam footage from January 16 shows.

This video, shared by Boulder Police Department on X, shows Officers Castro and Ray rushing to the vehicle which had crashed through a wire fence, with its two front wheels precariously hanging over a retaining wall.

According to the police department, as the officers approached the car, they discovered the child sitting in the backseat.

"Thankfully, with the assistance of Boulder Fire Department, officers were able to get both the child and driver safely out of the car", the department wrote on X.

The driver was charged with careless driving, reckless endangerment and child abuse due to the circumstances. Officers were investigating the possibility that the driver had a medical event.

