Houston fire: Captain injured, arson investigation on Botany Lane

The Brief A Houston Fire Department captain had to be hospitalized after receiving burns while battling a house fire on Botany Lane. Initially, units were told someone was living inside the home. However, they did not find a victim inside when searching. According to Deputy Chief Roger Westoff, police have a suspect in custody.



A Houston firefighter had to be hospitalized after the units attempted to search for a resident inside a home on fire in south Houston.

According to Deputy Chief Roger Westoff of the Houston Fire Department, they received a call about the fire and the first unit on the scene was returning from another call when they saw the smoke.

House fire in southeast Houston

What we know:

Westoff says the firefighters began hosing down the fire before going inside. They were initially told someone might be living inside, so they began a search.

However, a captain made a mayday call when he realized it was getting too hot for his crew, Westoff reported.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The firefighters had to leave through a window, as they were unable to get to the door, officials say. As they were leaving, the captain received burns and had to be taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

No one was found inside the home when firefighters were able to search.

It is believed the fire might have been set by someone and there is a suspect in police custody.

Investigators will take a look at the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

What we don't know:

It has not been reported what caused the fire.