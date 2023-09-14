Bones can be seen through grave sites at Historic Black Houston cemetery, no one knows who owns the land

A historic African American cemetery is falling apart, to the point you can see the remains inside the caskets. But no one knows who's responsible for cleaning and maintaining the grounds.

Houston native Ant Thomas sent FOX 26 videos showing bones visible at a Houston cemetery. Thomas was visiting a friend's grave at Golden Gate Cemetery in North Houston, when driving through the entrance he noticed dozens of broken and unkempt grave sites.

"It's just like, it's disrespectful," Thomas said.

Once you make it past the row of unsightly graves, the cemetery improves, and you can see recent lawn care and upkeep has been maintained throughout the rest of the property. FOX 26 called Golden Gate Cemetery to ask why one part of the cemetery is so well-kept, while the front is in shambles.

We spoke via telephone with a representative from Golden Gate. He says, they're not sure who owns the land at the beginning of the cemetery, but it isn't them.

They also tell FOX 26 the state of Texas has been working to find the owner.

After doing some digging, we learned that this graveyard is the 'Historic Oak Park Cemetery', which holds the bodies of many well-known Black doctors, politicians and educators. Still, no one has been able to provide an answer as to who owns this cemetery.

We called the number on the Facebook page for the Oak Park Cemetery Association and spoke with a woman named Deborah, who has a loved one buried there. She says up until a few years ago, the owners of Golden Gate Cemetery had maintained the Oak Park area too.

There have since been numerous community cleanup efforts, but it's just not enough.

Ant Thomas says he believes Golden Gate and the community should continue to step up and take care of this historic grave site.

"That front part is a representative of you. I feel Golden Gate should be responsible for the upkeeping of it. And us as community, men, activists or whatever you call yourself, it should be our responsibility too," Thomas said.

FOX 26 has reached out to the city of Houston and the Texas Department of Transportation requesting information about the ownership of Historic Oak Park Cemetery. We're waiting to hear back.