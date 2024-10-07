The Brief A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Galveston's B'nai Israel synagogue on Monday afternoon. The threat was received via email and was also sent to other Jewish places of worship. A thorough search of the synagogue by police and explosive detection canines did not find any explosive devices.



A threat received at Galveston's B'Nai Israel lead to the evacuation of their facilities on Monday afternoon.

According to Galveston police, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the congregation notified police, and first units arrived just before 3 p.m.

Officials said students and staff of Galveston's Satori School, which is in temple facilities, were evacuated to a nearby location for safety while the investigation was conducted.

Police said Temple staff contacted other affiliated organizations, and learned an e-mail with the same threat has been making the rounds among Jewish places of worship.

Officials stated that explosive detection canines from various agencies were on scene to assist the Galveston Police Department in conducting a thorough search, which did not result in any explosive device being located.

Police will continue investigating the bomb threat, noting there have been no similar threats recently in Galveston.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no arrests or changes have been filed.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident that may be helpful to law enforcement, they are encouraged to contact Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477 or visit their website at www.galveston.crimestoppersweb.com. All information provided is anonymous.