Bomb threat at Texas City High School has been cleared, students may return for belongings
article
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Texas City High School has been cleared. Students can return to TCHS today (Dec. 13) from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to retrieve any belongings they left at school today.
All evening activities at Texas City High School have been canceled as law enforcement officers sweep the campus because of a bomb threat.
Texas City ISD received a tip from Crime Stoppers regarding the threat.
As a precautionary measure, students have been evacuated and officers are doing a search of the area and building.
Police are not allowing people into the area.
This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.