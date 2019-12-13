Bomb threat at Texas City High School has been cleared, students may return for belongings

article

Texas City High School has been cleared. Students can return to TCHS today (Dec. 13) from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to retrieve any belongings they left at school today.

All evening activities at Texas City High School have been canceled as law enforcement officers sweep the campus because of a bomb threat.

Texas City ISD received a tip from Crime Stoppers regarding the threat.

As a precautionary measure, students have been evacuated and officers are doing a search of the area and building.

Police are not allowing people into the area.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.