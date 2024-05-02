A boil water notice has been issued for several subdivisions around Lake Livingston on Thursday.

According to the Lake Livingston Water Supply, a boil water notice was issued for Putnam's Landing and the subdivisions near Lake Livingston: Beech Creek, Country Charm, Crystal Lakes, Wild Country, and Eagles Nest.

During a boil water notice, all water should be boiled and called before consumption such as water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, and making ice, to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are destroyed.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Water may safely be used for bathing, laundry, household cleaning, washing dishes, or other activities not involving consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions call Lake Livingston Water Supply at 936-327-3107 or 800-774-9283.