Body reported under bridge in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating reports of a body under a bridge in southeast Houston on Thursday.
According to preliminary information, officers received a call around 8:40 a.m. about a body on Selinsky Road, just south of Airport Boulevard.
Police say there are bones, but they are working to determine what it is.
This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department.