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Body reported under bridge in southeast Houston, HPD says

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Published  May 21, 2026 9:28 AM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating reports of a body under a bridge in southeast Houston on Thursday.

According to preliminary information, officers received a call around 8:40 a.m. about a body on Selinsky Road, just south of Airport Boulevard.

Police say there are bones, but they are working to determine what it is.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonHouston Police Department