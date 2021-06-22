Body of young female found off of CR 225 in Wharton County

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a young female whose remains were found in Wharton County.

According to the sheriff’s office, human remains were discovered off of County Road 225 around 10 a.m. June 18.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The victim was found wearing a t-shirt with the word "OHANA" in blue. Under the word is a picture of the character "Stitch" from "Lilo and Stitch".

The sheriff’s office says she was wearing shorts with images of coffee mugs and donuts. She was also wearing a lightweight jacket with the brand name "Love Tree".

Authorities also shared a photo of the jewelry she was wearing.

Jewelry worn by the victim (Photo: Wharton County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on her identity should call the Wharton County Sheriff's Office.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP