Body of 23-year-old Baytown woman missing since Thursday found: Chambers Co. Sheriff's Office

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have found the body of a 23-year-old Baytown woman who was reported missing on Friday.

Deputies say Rivera’s body was discovered earlier Sunday by duck hunters just off Atkinson Island near the Houston Ship Channel.

Rivera was reportedly last seen near Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown on November 7.

According to Texas Equusearch, she was last seen wearing black pants, and a black shirt with white sleeves.

“We will know more after we get preliminary results from the medical examiner’s office, but this is still an active and open investigation,” said Sheriff Hawthorne.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 281-842-5521.