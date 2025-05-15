Body found in Harris County pond on Northgate Forest
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a pond in north Harris County on Thursday.
Body found in pond
What we know:
According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Northgate Forest about a body in a pond.
Officials say EMS confirmed the female deceased.
What we don't know:
The age and identity of the female has not been released. It’s unclear how she died.
What's next:
An investigation is underway at the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.