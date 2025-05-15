The Brief A body was found in a pond on Northgate Forest. Authorities say the body is that of a female, but no further information about her identity has been released.



An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a pond in north Harris County on Thursday.

Body found in pond

What we know:

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Northgate Forest about a body in a pond.

Officials say EMS confirmed the female deceased.

What we don't know:

The age and identity of the female has not been released. It’s unclear how she died.

What's next:

An investigation is underway at the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.