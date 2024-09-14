Houston police are investigating a body found floating in Brays Bayou on Saturday morning.

According to officials, a fisherman called the Houston Police Department around 8:26 a.m. to report the body.

HPD recovered the person, but they're unsure if they died from foul play.

At this time, HPD is investigating the death.