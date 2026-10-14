The Brief A body was found in Buffalo Bayou near McKee Street. The person who was found dead has not been identified.



Police are investigating after a body was found in Buffalo Bayou in Downtown Houston on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Houston police and the Houston Forensic Science Center were at the scene next to the McKee Street bridge.

The unidentified person’s body was found in the bayou on the northern side of James Bute Park.

What we don't know:

The person who was found dead has not been identified, and there is no description of that person.

Investigators will determine how and when that person died.