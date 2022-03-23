Expand / Collapse search

Body found at waste management facility in north Harris County

By and
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

Man's body found at waste management facility in north Harris Co.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says workers found a man's body at a waste management facility on East Hardy Road near East Richey Road.

The sheriff’s office is investigating after a man’s body was found at a waste management facility in north Harris County.

The discovery was made at the Waste Connections Center in the 18700 block of East Hardy Road near East Richey Road, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Wednesday morning.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

According to the sheriff, workers were using equipment to move some trash when they found the man’s body. Gonzalez added that they believe the body is that of a white man in his late 50s.

It is unclear at this time how long the body was at the facility or where the man died. It has also not yet been determined how long ago the man died, but authorities say he appears to have been dead for a few days.

Homicide investigators are currently at the scene.