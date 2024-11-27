The Brief The Houston Police Department released body-camera video showing the moments a patrol vehicle with two officers hit a mother walking with her kids. Police say the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The officer in the passenger seat of the car can be heard asking the driver, "You didn't see them?"



Horrifying body camera video shows the moment a Houston Police Department officer hit a mother walking with her three kids on Sept. 19.

The mother, her daughter, and her family friend had just gotten off the bus in the 5300 block of Antoine Drive and were crossing the street, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mother dead after being hit by Houston police vehicle crossing street with her kids

Houston police body camera video shows two HPD officers driving along Antoine Drive. According to HPD, the two officers were taking an arrested suspect to the Joint Processing Center.

As the officers approach the intersection at Pinemont, dashcam video shows the HPD patrol vehicle ram into the mother and kids as they are in the middle of the roadway. The second officer in the video can be heard yelling, "Oh my f***** God. You didn't see them? Oh my f****** God, Kennedy."

The passenger officer immediately gets out of the vehicle to perform CPR on the mother as the children are seen standing around her, crying. One child can be heard saying, "Mom, wake up please."

Houston Fire Department paramedics took the mother to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

You can watch the full body camera video released by the Houston Police Department here.