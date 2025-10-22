The Brief Oak Ridge North Police Department released body camera video of a fatal wrong-way crash that occurred on September 14. The two people in the other vehicle involved were transported to a local hospital. Their condition remains unknown. The names of the victims have not been released.



On September 14, Oak Ridge North police and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a wrong-way crash off of I-45 and FM 1488.

The crash involved a Red Toyota RAV 4, which was driving the wrong way on the interstate. The other vehicle involved was a Dodge Durango.

What's in the Video?:

In the body camera video shared by the Oak Ridge North Police Department, you can see officers jump straight into action.

They approach the Dodge Durango, where the two victims are still stuck in their vehicles waiting for emergency services to respond.

One of the officers is able to pull the female passenger out of the vehicle, while another pulls out the male driver.

The Dodge Durango can then be seen catching on fire, then slowly become engulfed in flames.

The condition of the two surviving victims is unknown, but according to an online fundraiser, the female was moved to the rehabilitation section of the hospital, where she will have 10 days of physical and cognitive therapy.