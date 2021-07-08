Blue Bell launches new limited-time flavor for National Ice Cream Month

article

Blue Bell is kicking off National Ice Cream Month with a limited-time flavor: Coconut Cream Pie.

The new addition was announced on July 8, and it comes in half-gallon and pint sizes, just in time for the hot summer weather.

The flavor is a combination of coconut French ice cream with flakes of coconut, pie crust pieces, and a whipped topping swirl loaded with toasted coconut.

"Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is the perfect summertime dessert," said Carl Breed, general sales manager at Blue Bell. "You will find toasted coconut and swirls of whipped topping in every bite. The pie crust pieces tie it all together to capture the taste and texture of a real coconut cream pie."

July has been National Ice Cream Month since 1984 when President Ronald Reagan designated it along with National Ice Cream Day, which falls on the third Sunday of the month.

"We love National Ice Cream Month," he added. "It's an entire month dedicated to celebrating our favorite food, ice cream!"

The company celebrates the month of July every year with a release of a new flavor, or with returning Blue Bell favorites.

Blue Bell fans will also be able to find returning favorites, Strawberry Cheesecake and Krazy Kookie Dough in stores along with Coconut Cream Pie.