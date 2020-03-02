Blue Bell goes for three with Cookie Dough Overload flavor

article

Cookie dough lovers, this one's for you.

Blue Bell Ice Creamery announced on Monday its first new flavor of 2020: Cookie Dough Overload.

And it definitely has a lot more dough than it's classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor.

Blue Bell describes it as a "tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough, and fudge cookie dough pieces."

You can buy Cookie Dough Overload in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time now.