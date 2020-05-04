Blue Angels to honor Houston frontline workers with flyover

article

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly over Houston this week to honor those on the front lines against COVID-19.

The Blue Angels will fly over Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and New Orleans on Wednesday, May 6.

“We salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” a post on the Blue Angel’s Twitter account reads.

The Blue Angels say routes and overhead times will be announced on Tuesday.

Last month, President Donald Trump announced during a coronavirus task force briefing that the Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds would be doing flyovers of major American cities in “tribute to our front line health care workers confronting COVID.”

