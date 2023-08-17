Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:45 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County
Breaking News

Blue Alert Houston: Terran Green suspect in Harris County deputy shooting barricaded in home, 2 officers shot

By
Published 
Updated 8:55PM
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A standoff with a wanted suspect, who is accused of shooting another Harris County deputy, is ongoing in Sunset Ridge West. 

Details are just coming into the FOX 26 Newsroom, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said preliminary information is that Terran Green is possibly barricaded in the 11500 block of Silhouette Ridge, near Summercreek High School. 

Gonzalez said shots were fired at the location and two law enforcement officers, one possibly from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and another from the U.S. Marshals Office, were shot. 

Gonzalez said their conditions are unknown, but initial information is that wounds were not life-threatening. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Law enforcement is asking everyone to stay clear of the area. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 