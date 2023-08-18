Expand / Collapse search
Blue Alert Harris County: Terran Green charged with three counts of attempted murder, his cousin speaks out

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - Terran Green was taken into custody without incident late Thursday night following a nearly 5-hour-long standoff. The standoff ended around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 11500 block of Silhouette Ridge, near Summercreek High School.

A manhunt was launched for Green after he was identified as the suspect in a shooting where a Harris County deputy was shot during a routine traffic stop. 

Multiple agencies were able to track him down to the home on Silhouette Ridge. Two additional law enforcement officers were shot attempting to approach the home where Green was barricaded inside. 

Harris County SWAT was able to take him ins custody hours later.

Subsequently, Green was charged with three counts of Attempted Murder for the three law enforcement officers that were shot.

Green's cousin Arnaecia Aldridge sat down for a full interview with FOX 26's Damali Keith in response to the Blue Alert situation.

FOX 26 received the following comment from the family of Terran Green in regard to the manhunt and shooting: