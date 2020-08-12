Big 12 releases 2020 conference football schedule
AUSTIN, Texas - The Big 12 has released its schedule for the 2020 football season.
The Big 12 Board of Directors agreed on August 11 that the conference planned on proceeding with plans to have its fall sports seasons. It came on the same day that two other power conferences, the Big Ten and Pac-12, announced they would be canceling their football seasons.
"Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a statement posted on the Big 12 Conference website.
The season kicks off on September 26 with the following games:
- Baylor at Kansas
- Texas Tech at Texas
- Oklahoma State at West Virginia
- Oklahoma at Kansas State
- TCU at Iowa State
Each team will have a minimum of two bye dates and possibly a third one later in the season. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game is tentatively scheduled for December 12.
---------
Non-conference games must be completed before the start of conference play on September 26 and those matchups will be announced by the universities themselves.
Stadium capacities will be determined by each member institution in accordance with local and/or state health ordinances, and working with government officials.
The rest of the season and matchups are as follows:
OCTOBER 3
- West Virginia at Baylor
- Iowa State at Oklahoma
- Kansas at Oklahoma State
- Kansas State at Texas Tech
- Texas at TCU
OCTOBER 10
- Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas)
- Iowa State at Texas Tech
- TCU at Kansas State
OCTOBER 17
- Baylor at Oklahoma State
- West Virginia at Kansas
OCTOBER 24
- Baylor at Texas
- Iowa State at Oklahoma State
- Kansas at Kansas State
- Oklahoma at TCU
- West Virginia at Texas Tech
OCTOBER 31
- TCU at Baylor
- Kansas at Iowa State
- Kansas State at West Virginia
- Oklahoma at Texas Tech
- Texas at Oklahoma State
NOVEMBER 7
- Baylor at Iowa State
- Kansas at Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State at Kansas State
- Texas Tech at TCU
- West Virginia at Texas
NOVEMBER 14
- Baylor at Texas Tech
- TCU at West Virginia
NOVEMBER 21
- Kansas State at Iowa State
- Texas at Kansas
- Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
NOVEMBER 28
- Kansas State at Baylor
- Iowa State at Texas
- TCU at Kansas
- Oklahoma at West Virginia
- Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
DECEMBER 5
- Baylor at Oklahoma
- West Virginia at Iowa State
- Kansas at Texas Tech
- Texas at Kansas State
- Oklahoma State at TCU
For full details and more information about the season, you can go to the Big 12 Conference's website.
