Big 12 releases 2020 conference football schedule

The Big 12 has released its schedule for the 2020 football season.

The Big 12 Board of Directors agreed on August 11 that the conference planned on proceeding with plans to have its fall sports seasons. It came on the same day that two other power conferences, the Big Ten and Pac-12, announced they would be canceling their football seasons.

"Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a statement posted on the Big 12 Conference website.

The season kicks off on September 26 with the following games:

Baylor at Kansas

Texas Tech at Texas

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Oklahoma at Kansas State

TCU at Iowa State

Each team will have a minimum of two bye dates and possibly a third one later in the season. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game is tentatively scheduled for December 12.

Non-conference games must be completed before the start of conference play on September 26 and those matchups will be announced by the universities themselves.

Stadium capacities will be determined by each member institution in accordance with local and/or state health ordinances, and working with government officials.

The rest of the season and matchups are as follows:

OCTOBER 3

West Virginia at Baylor

Iowa State at Oklahoma

Kansas at Oklahoma State

Kansas State at Texas Tech

Texas at TCU

OCTOBER 10

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas)

Iowa State at Texas Tech

TCU at Kansas State

OCTOBER 17

Baylor at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Kansas

OCTOBER 24

Baylor at Texas

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Kansas State

Oklahoma at TCU

West Virginia at Texas Tech

OCTOBER 31

TCU at Baylor

Kansas at Iowa State

Kansas State at West Virginia

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Texas at Oklahoma State

NOVEMBER 7

Baylor at Iowa State

Kansas at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Texas Tech at TCU

West Virginia at Texas

NOVEMBER 14

Baylor at Texas Tech

TCU at West Virginia

NOVEMBER 21

Kansas State at Iowa State

Texas at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

NOVEMBER 28

Kansas State at Baylor

Iowa State at Texas

TCU at Kansas

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

DECEMBER 5

Baylor at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Iowa State

Kansas at Texas Tech

Texas at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at TCU

For full details and more information about the season, you can go to the Big 12 Conference's website.

