Biden sanctions could affect how much you pay at the pump

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is on the ground in Lithuania right now for about a week, engaging in meetings to stop Russia from a full-scale war which would affect us here in Houston in more ways than you may think.

"I came because I believe reassuring diplomacy is still alive. That we are not afraid. That we will issue sanctions. I believe in peace. I am not pushing war. I hope Putin will gain his senses, that he will be isolated, that the Russian people will suffer," said Jackson Lee. "We should be concerned because the world is getting smaller, and it may have an impact in Houston because of the potential energy prices going up."

Gas prices are already high. From $2.64/gallon last year to $3.53/gallon now, on average, according to AAA. We could see it go $4/gallon or more.

"We have the ability to correct this problem, we can’t blame the fact that oil prices globally are going up because Russia invaded Ukraine. We can produce more here at home to put downward pressure on the price of oil. We can do it today," said David Holt, the president of Consumer Energy Alliance- an organization advocating for affordable, reliable energy. "The biggest determination for gasoline and diesel prices globally, here at home in Houston and all over the world is the price of oil. As you have upward pressure on oil, you are going to have upward pressure on gasoline and diesel prices."

"Also the higher the price for diesel, which is what all of our truckers use to bring commodities and groceries and agriculture equipment, and all of the things that make this country run are dependent on the price of diesel. So if diesel prices go up, every single thing we buy goes up," said Holt.

In terms of gas prices, deputy national security adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh expressed optimism that gasoline prices will decline over time.