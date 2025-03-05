Beyonce's mother's beach house in Galveston being demolished

After years of back and forth, a storm-damaged house that was formerly owned by Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, and Sand Crab Holdings is being demolished.

Beyonce's mother's beach house being demolished

What we know:

According to the City of Galveston, the home, which is located at 4229 Sand Crab Lane was foreclosed on and taken over by a lender in January.

The house, which was originally damaged during Hurricane Ike, worsened with subsequent storms, officials said.

The property had been the subject of code violations and citations over the years.

Officials said the General Land Office was unsuccessful in its efforts to have the structure removed.

Officials stated late last year, the city notified the owners that the city would seek demolition unless the issues were resolved with a deadline of April 30.

After taking ownership of the structure in January, representatives for the bank began working with the city to receive the proper permits and move forward with the demolition.

With the permits in place, officials said the demolition started on Tuesday and is expected to be completed by early next week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Demolition underway

As of Wednesday, officials said the contractor had hauled off several truckloads of debris.

The cost of destruction is being borne by the lender and no city dollars were required, officials said.

Officials added the beach surrounding the area may be temporarily closed during the demolition. It is currently open and will remain accessible unless it becomes unsafe.