Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion collaborate to benefit Houston

One of the biggest collaborations in music took place Wednesday between two major Houston stars, mega sensation Beyoncé jumping on the remix with H-Town hottie Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage’ hit single.

The internet went crazy. It was a breath of fresh during quarantine and the song is currently number one in the country. And the best part?

All proceeds from this song will benefit Bread of Life charitable organization COVID-19 efforts right here in Houston where their mission is to service the needs of the homeless.

Reporter CoCo Dominguez spoke with Pastor Rudy Rasmus, founder of Bread Of Life who has known Beyoncé and the Knowles family most of their life.