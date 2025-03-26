Beto O'Rourke, Gov. Tim Walz to hold town hall in Fort Bend County

article

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke will hold a town hall in Fort Bend County on Thursday night. The event is being put on by O'Rourke's nonprofit Powered by People. The Democrats are expected to answer questions from the crowd.



O'Rourke, Walz Town Hall

Thursday's event is hosted by Powered by People, an organization founded by O'Rourke in 2019.

The two Democrats are expected to speak and answer questions from the audience.

The event is free, but you must sign up to attend.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

You can register for the event here.

O'Rourke, Walz history

Before becoming Governor of Minnesota, Walz was a Congressman, serving at the same time as O'Rourke in the House.

After Walz was chosen to be Kamala Harris' running mate, O'Rourke shared a lengthy post about Walz.

"We became friends in Congress, going on early morning runs (in the dead of DC winter, I’m bundled in layers and he’s wearing a t-shirt and shorts), talking Minnesota music, the Replacements (Tim!), Prince, Dylan, Husker Du, and sharing stories about our families and hometowns," wrote O'Rourke at the time.

During O'Rourke's senate run against Ted Cruz, Walz called O'Rourke a "great friend" on social media.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Powered By People and social media posts from Beto O'Rourke and Tim Walz.



