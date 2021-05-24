Expand / Collapse search
Bethesda chocolate shop selling chocolate covered cicada treats

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
FOX 5 DC

BETHESDA, Md. - A Bethesda chocolate shop is using the talk of the town – the arrival of Brood X – for a special marketing effort.

Chouquette is not only selling Brood X themed treats – the shop is now offering chocolate covered cicadas.

The new item is "not a joke," according to the shop’s website, noting that the cicadas were gathered locally from Silver Spring, Gaithersburg, and Potomac.

The shop is asking customers to order three to five days ahead of time for the chocolate covered cicadas.

Learn more about the ingredients or find out about shipping details on Chouquette’s website.