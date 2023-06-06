Best restaurants in Midtown Houston
HOUSTON - Here are some of the best restaurants in Midtown Houston:
- Brennan's of Houston: This New Orleans-inspired restaurant is known for its classic Creole cuisine and its lavish Sunday brunch.
- The Breakfast Klub: This popular spot serves up some of the best breakfast and brunch food in Houston. The lines can get long, but it's worth the wait.
- Barnaby's Cafe: This neighborhood favorite offers a casual dining experience with a menu that features American cuisine with a Southwestern flair.
- Mai's Restaurant: This Vietnamese restaurant is a Midtown institution. The pho is a must-try.
- D'Alba Midtown-Montrose: This Italian restaurant offers a modern take on classic dishes. The pizzas are especially good.
- Toulouse Petit: This French bistro is a popular spot for both lunch and dinner. The steak frites are a must-try.
- The Pit Room: This barbecue joint is known for its Texas-style brisket. The sides are also excellent.
- Underbelly: This James Beard Award-winning restaurant offers a tasting menu that showcases the best of seasonal, local ingredients.
These are just a few of the many great restaurants in Midtown Houston. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find something to your taste.