For 6 decades, Ben Taub Hospital in Houston has been an internationally recognized leader and expert in trauma care and emergency response.

That's why this past Friday, the hospital celebrated its 60th birthday with staff and visitors.

According to a press release, the hospital transitioned over the years, from two facilities on the same campus. The original location opened on May 26, 1963, until 1990 before serving as specialty outpatient services. The current building, however, continues to serve the community with expertise in intensive care, stroke, and cardiology with its more than 400 hospital beds.

Since 1990, organizers said more than 185,000 Houston-area residents have received life-saving trauma care at Ben Taub.

"We're celebrating not only the service to the community, but this is our day to celebrate the people that work here at Ben Taub that dedicate themselves to the health of the community," Dr. Glorimar Medina-Rivera, MD, CEO of Ben Taub Hospital said in an interview. "We have top quality around the nation, in terms of not only trauma care, we have stroke services. We have cardiac services, we have top women's services for deliveries. So we are not only just trauma, we only started we serve the quality on many areas."

Dr. Glorimar Medina-Rivera, MD, CEO of Ben Taub Hospital (Photo courtesy of Houston OnScene)

"We also have really really great outpatient experience scores that means that our patients are very very happy," she continued. So Ben Taub has been here for 60 years just giving the best care to the community."

To learn more about Ben Taub Hospital and its services, visit their website.