Bellaire police investigating deadly shooting near gas station

The Brief Police said one person was killed during a robbery attempt in Bellaire early Saturday morning. A Bellaire police officer heard gunshots around 3 a.m. Saturday and located three agitated persons outside a Chevron on Bellaire Boulevard who claimed they were robbed by a group of men. Police located the second group where they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.



What we know:

A Bellaire patrol officer heard gunshots around 3 a.m. Saturday near Bellaire Boulevard and South Rice Avenue.

The officer was able to locate three people who were agitated outside a vehicle in the Chevron parking lot at 5020 Bellaire Boulevard.

The people were detained for investigation. They told police that they had been robbed by a group of men in a gray Honda sedan. Police said multiple shell casings were found in the area.

Officers located the Honda in a parking lot at 5320 Bellaire Boulevard where they found two men helping a third man that had been shot multiple times.

Officers attempted to save the man, but he died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who died has not been released.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests both sides exchanged gunfire and all individuals were detained.

They did not say if anyone had been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bellaire Police Department at 713-668-0487.