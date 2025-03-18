Bellaire Boulevard shooting: 1 man killed, 3 suspects wanted after alleged ambush

The Brief A man was shot and killed after three suspects ambushed him and one other male while in the Sharpstown area. The two men were initially meeting up with a woman in the 6400 block of Bellaire Boulevard for a transaction when two other men ambushed them. According to police, the woman shot into the men's vehicle, hitting the victim.



Three suspects are at the center of an investigation by the Houston Police Department after a man was shot and killed Monday evening.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, has not been identified by police at this time.

Sharpstown area shooting death

What we know:

Two men in a white Chevy Silverado were meeting up with a woman in the 6400 block of Bellaire Boulevard for an unknown transaction, according to Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica.

Two Hispanic men reportedly ambushed two other two men and stole a backpack from them.

Lt. Horelica states the woman they were meeting with shot into the men's Chevy truck, hitting the man in the passenger seat.

The victims drove off southbound and as they approached Bellaire Boulevard, the passenger fell out of the truck.

A witness called law enforcement and Houston Police and Fire Department arrived at the scene.

Fire department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene after authorities tried to render aid.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene to cooperate with officers.

What we don't know:

Lt. Horelica says they have no information on the whereabouts of the woman involved or the two male suspects.

There is no report on what was the motivation behind the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police Department Homicide Division or CrimeStoppers.