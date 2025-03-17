Breaking Bond: 31-year-old woman free on bond from 2 counties now charged in fatal hit and run

The Brief Priscilla Marie Vasquez was convicted of felony fraud in September 2023 for stealing identities, adding to her extensive criminal record. Her legal troubles include charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, felony lottery theft, and a fatal hit-and-run incident involving 34-year-old Caitlin Von McCall. The case raises concerns about the lack of communication and coordination between Chambers County and Harris County regarding bond management and repeat offenses.



In September 2023, Priscilla Marie Vasquez was convicted of felony fraud for stealing identities, adding to a string of legal troubles for the Texas resident.

Timeline of Criminal Activities: From Aggravated Robbery to Fatal Hit-and-Run

The backstory:

In April of last year, Vasquez was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Chambers County. She posted a $50,000 bond following the charge.

"Two days later she's charged in Harris County with misdemeanor theft and given a PR bond," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

In November of last year, Vasquez faced another charge—felony lottery theft. Investigators allege she stole lottery tickets and attempted to claim $320 in prize money. Her bond for this felony was set at $2,500.

A couple of months later, investigators say Vasquez struck 34-year-old Caitlin Von McCall with her pickup truck as Von McCall was walking in the 4300 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road in Baytown. The incident resulted in Von McCall's death.

County Coordination Concerns: Bond Management and Communication Issues in Texas

What they're saying:

"You ended this person's life; you hit this person and left them on the road and kept going," Kahan said. "You knew what you did because you tried to get rid of the vehicle."

The case has raised questions about the coordination between Chambers County and Harris County, as Chambers County had the option to revoke Vasquez's bond following the new felony charge in Harris County. It remains unclear whether the two counties communicated regarding Vasquez's legal status.

"The bottom line is because nobody did anything, whether they were aware or not aware, somebody paid the price and lost their life," Kahan added.

What's next:

Vasquez is currently incarcerated, with her bond set at $140,000.