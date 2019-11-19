Bei Bei, DC’s beloved giant panda, departs National Zoo for China

article

A bittersweet day in the nation's capital as the country says goodbye to our beloved giant panda, Bei Bei.

The 4-year-old panda will depart the Smithsonian's National Zoo later today for China as part of the Zoo's cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

Bei Bei will board a FedEx plane – named the Panda Express -- at Dulles International Airport with a keeper and veterinarian from the Zoo. They will accompany Bei Bei as he travels to Chengdu, China where he will live at the Bifengxia Panda Base.

The 8,500 mile nonstop flight will take about 16-hours. Bei Bei will have plenty of snacks for the trip -- including 66 pounds of bamboo, two pounds of apples, two bags of leafeater biscuits, two pounds of cooked sweet potatoes, and plenty of water!

Once in Chengdu, the release said, Bei Bei’s new keepers from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda will meet him on the tarmac and drive him to Bifenxia Panda Base.

There, Bei Bei will remain in quarantine for 30 days before ultimately ending up in the giant panda breeding program when he reaches between six and seven years old.