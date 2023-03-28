In our ongoing digital series Behind Breaking Bond, FOX 26's Randy Wallace looks at a teen accused of potentially paralyzing a single mother of three, who had his bond reduced.

Joseph Harrell was one of two teens charged with body-slamming Nhung Truong 44. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video, where Harrell and 19-year-old Zynika Woods followed Truong from a bank where she had withdrawn more than $4,000.

Some 24 miles later, Harrell tried to steal the money in the 9800 block of Bellaire.

There's a lot of social media buzz against the Republican judge who lowered the bond, and Randy Wallace examines looks into this more to try and find out why.