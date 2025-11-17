Beaumont penitentiary inmate found dead, was serving 30 years on drug charges

The Brief Jesse Daniel Williams, III, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary Beaumont. The cause of death has not been revealed. Williams has been in custody at USP Beaumont since Jan. 11, 2024.



An inmate at a high security prison in Beaumont was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive on Sunday.

Inmate death at USP Beaumont

What we know:

According to the Department of Justice, Jesse Daniel Williams, III, was found around 4:30 p.m. at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Beaumont.

Employees at the penitentiary initiated life-saving measures and EMS was requested. Williams was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other employees or inmate were injured.

The FBI was notified about the death.

What we don't know:

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Why was Jesse Williams incarcerated?

The backstory:

Williams has been in custody at USP Beaumont since Jan. 11, 2024.

Williams was sentenced to 30 years for possession with intent to distribute less than 500 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, and maintaining a drug-involved premises.