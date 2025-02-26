Baytown meth dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison

article

The Brief 43-year-old Baytown resident David Lee Garza was sentenced to 10 years for dealing methamphetamines. Investigators found 6 kilos of meth in his vehicle after visiting a McAllen storage unit. Garza was previously convicted for dealing large amounts of cocaine.



A 43-year-old Baytown resident has been sentenced for possession with intent to distribute six kilograms of meth.

Meth found in McAllen storage unit

The backstory:

In January 2024, law enforcement learned David Lee Garza was trying to move meth from the Rio Grande Valley to the Houston area.

On Jan. 25, 2024, Garza drove from the Houston area to a storage unit in McAllen where he retrieved multiple items. As he left the area, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle and found him in possession of six kilograms of meth. The drugs had a purity level of 99 percent, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The investigation revealed he had been storing drugs in the McAllen storage unit until they were ready for transport.

The Sentencing

Garza pleaded guilty on May 31, 2024.

Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane ordered Garza to serve 120 months in federal prison, to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

Ganjei says Garza has a prior conviction for aggravated assault with a firearm and a prior federal conviction for possession with intent to distribute kilograms of cocaine.

Garza will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

What they're saying:

"Methamphetamine has devastated cities and towns across the country, and drug dealers that seek to profit off that destruction deserve to be held accountable," said Ganjei. "Those that traffic this drug in our communities can expect a significant sentence, particularly those who are repeat offenders."