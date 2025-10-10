Baytown chase: Driver killed in head-on crash after attempting to flee from police, 2 others injured

The Brief State Highway 146 in Baytown from Kilgore to Devinwood is closed following a deadly crash on Friday evening. According to Baytown police, officers saw a reckless driver in a BMW traveling at a high rate of speed on State Highway 146 near Alexander Drive. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop and continued northbound. Officials said a short time later, the BMW was involved in a head-on crash near Crystal Boulevard.



State Highway 146 in Baytown from Kilgore to Devinwood is closed following a deadly crash on Friday evening.

Baytown chase: Driver allegedly fleeing police killed in head-on crash

According to Baytown police, officers saw a reckless driver in a BMW traveling at a high rate of speed on State Highway 146 near Alexander Drive.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop and continued northbound.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle several times before it entered Chambers County's jurisdiction, where the Chambers County Sheriff's Office took over the pursuit.

Officials said a short time later, the BMW was involved in a head-on crash near Crystal Boulevard.

Police said the male driver of the BMW was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man and a woman in the vehicle that was struck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the driver who was killed.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.