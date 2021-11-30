Bayou City Buzz: Local tiki bar pouring up a Caribbean Christmas

Lei Low Bar is a neighborhood tiki bar tucked away in the Heights at 6412 North Main St. They opened in 2014 and have celebrated the Caribbean culture with fun and rum.



They have rums on from all over the world and tiki drinks roughly 100 years old and just a little younger.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ



It’s the perfect getaway to feel the tropical vibes without even leaving the city. They recently flipped over to their holiday menu in which you can enjoy specialty drinks from different countries like Coquito from Puerto Rico and the Corn and oil cocktail from Barbados.



Small bar-themed snacks are available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS



Feel the vibes Tuesday through Sunday from 4 PM to 2 AM.



For more information, click here.