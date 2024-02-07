Bayou City Buzz : Colonic Hydrotherapy, what's it all about?

Expand / Collapse search

Colonic Hydrotherapy, what's it all about?

HOUSTON - Colonic Hydrotherapy is a holistic therapy that detoxes the colon and normally used as a procedure to prepare before a colonoscopy.

It has continued its popularity as a form of alternative healing.

FOX 26's CoCo Dominguez spoke with Dr. Neel Choksi, a gastroenterologist at Kelsey Seybold Clinic, about the procedure.

FOX 26's Coco Dominguez is showing us this approach.