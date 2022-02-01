Bayou City Buzz: Checking out the Electric Gamebox

Gaming like never before, where your body becomes the controller.



With the goal of wanting to bring Social back to gaming, Electric Gamebox is a hyper immersive group gaming experience in an interactive digital smart room.



It’s much different from VR. With this experience, you simply put on a visor that is complete with sensors that will monitor your motion.



There are 10 different rooms with unique developed games from the UK.



This adventure is for ages 5 and up and located at the Woodlands Mall in the courtyard.



For more information, click here.