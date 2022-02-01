Expand / Collapse search

Bayou City Buzz: Checking out the Electric Gamebox

By
Published 
The News Edge
FOX 26 Houston

Bayou City Buzz: Electric Gamebox

FOX 26's Coco Dominguez checks out the Electronic Gamebox at the Woodlands Mall.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Gaming like never before, where your body becomes the controller.

With the goal of wanting to bring Social back to gaming, Electric Gamebox is a hyper immersive group gaming experience in an interactive digital smart room.

It’s much different from VR. With this experience, you simply put on a visor that is complete with sensors that will monitor your motion.

There are 10 different rooms with unique developed games from the UK.

This adventure is for ages 5 and up and located at the Woodlands Mall in the courtyard.

