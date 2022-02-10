Bayou City Buzz: Checking out Juliet restaurant

An old-school movie theater-themed speakeasy is already a hard reservation to get.



It has been trending on social media for its unique concept. The Juliet restaurant is a brand-new movie-themed speakeasy in the Houston area and the reservations are going quick.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ



Things are definitely not as they seem when it comes to a speakeasy, there’s always something more in store.

That remains true for this one that will have you believing you’re going to the movies with the marquee outside, to the concession stand inside, and popcorn everywhere.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Once inside, the upscale modern restaurant is anything but ordinary.



The restaurant which is located in the Galleria is open daily.

Advertisement

For more info, visit their website.