It is a burlesque-themed game night packed with showgirl performances & people yelling bingo!



The creator of Showgirl Bingo, Kitty Corvair, says this three-hour show initially began as a way for the bartenders to make additional money post-pandemic and has now taken on a life of its own.

The next event is prom-themed and will take place August 30. Admission is free and you can play bingo for $10.



