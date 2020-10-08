Baylor University suspending all football-related activities

Baylor University has suspended all football-related activities in light of recent positive tests.

Baylor Athletics has suspended all football-related activities to allow for further evaluation of recent positive tests and the completion of close contact tracing, according to the university. The school made the announcement on its website and Twitter accounts.



"At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority," Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said. "We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17."

