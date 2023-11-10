While fentanyl-related deaths have continued to increase across the country in recent years, officials in Galveston County are starting to notice a downward trend.

"My goal is to get the community saturated with Narcan," said Les McColgin from Gulf Coast Outreach.

According to data from Texas Health and Human Services, Galveston County had the second most fentanyl-related deaths per capita last year statewide. According to HHS data, there were 36 fentanyl-related deaths in 2022 in Galveston County. In comparison, so far this year there have been 26.

"We don’t want to see people having to be saved from overdoses, but on the other hand, we’re happy Narcan is being used and keeping people alive," said Ashley Scipa from Galveston Health District. "It’s been really devastating, so I’m really excited things are starting to go the other direction."

Now five years sober from heroin addiction, McColgin has set up 15 vending machines across Galveston County filled with free boxes of Narcan. He hopes people will take the Narcan home to use in an emergency to reverse the effects of an overdose.

The 15th Narcan dispenser location was created this week inside the Galveston County Jail.

"I know this will be a lifesaver," said McColgin. "It’s the only thing on the face of the earth that reverses an opioid overdose."

McColgin and Gulf Coast Outreach have created 15 locations across the county in just 10 months.

In November 2021, Sarah Chittum’s son Seth bought a pill from a friend he thought was Xanax. Diagnosed with PTSD, after being the victim of a shooting, Chittum believes her son took the pill to help him go to sleep. Tragically, the 21-year-old was found dead in bed the morning after taking the pill laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Chittum believes the free Narcan dispensers and information will save lives.

"I don’t want to see another mom or dad have to deal with what I have to deal with on a daily basis," said Chittum. "If my son’s girlfriend had known at the time about Narcan, or where to get it, or even what the symptoms were, his life could have been saved."

McColgin says he plans to build billboards to direct people to the 15 Narcan dispensers across Galveston County. For information on where these Narcan dispensers are located, download the Gulf Coast Outreach app here..

"When people quit dying in Galveston County, that’s when we’ll quit," said McColgin. "We want zero fatalities."