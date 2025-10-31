Southwest Houston SWAT: Suspect in domestic incident surrenders

A SWAT scene in southwest Houston came to an end after the suspect surrendered to authorities on Thursday evening.

Houston police officers were called to an apartment complex in the 8300 block of Sands Point Drive for a domestic incident. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend.

According to officials, the suspect shot a weapon during the altercation with his girlfriend and barricaded himself inside the apartment unit.

The Houston Police Department called SWAT to the scene out of precaution.

Police report the suspect was soon taken into custody without any incident.

An investigation is underway.