North Harris County: Barren Springs Drive shooting kills one man, injures another, officials say

Harris County detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and sent another to a hospital on Tuesday night.

Barren Springs Drive shooting

What we know:

Precinct 4 deputies were called to the 700 block of Barren Springs Drive at about 10:45 p.m.

Deputies who were in the area reportedly found a deceased man lying in the roadway at the scene. Officials described the victim as a 40-year-old Black male.

Around the same time as the shooting, deputies say a 22-year-old Black male had arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injury was not life-threatening.

Detectives believe the injured victim is connected to the Barren Springs shooting. The scene is believed to be drug-related, but detectives are still looking into what led to the shooting.

No charges have been filed at this time.

What we don't know:

The victims involved have not been identified. The sheriff's office will not name the deceased victim until his loved ones have been notified.

No suspects have been named at this time.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call one of the following:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers of Houston: 713-222-TIPS (8477)