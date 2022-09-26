Barking dog alerts couple to baby with broken leg in their shed

A Livingston couple alerted by their dog on Saturday morning found an injured baby in their shed.

The baby was taken to the hospital with a broken leg, and a man is now facing charges.

The incident began around 3 a.m. when police responded to a wrecked truck near some train tracks in the area of Marsh Drive. The vehicle was empty, but there was reportedly a booster seat in the vehicle and some clothing and a diaper in the area.

Around 6 a.m., Katharine McClain was woken up when someone reportedly stole her neighbor's truck. Police were called to investigate.

As police were there, they learned that authorities in San Jacinto County had found the vehicle. Clifford Jason Guynes, 43, of Splendora was allegedly driving it.

A few hours later, the McClains’ dog started barking near their shed. Katherine’s husband, John, went to check and found a nine-month-old baby alone in the shed. They called 911.

The baby was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. She reportedly had a broken femur but is doing fine.

Police believe the baby's leg was broken during the crash, which occurred a few hundred feet from the McClains' house. Surveillance video allegedly shows a man coming up from the area of the railroad tracks, opening the gate and entering the shed.

"I'm a mom," Katherine says. "Just how can someone just leave a baby right there and just run and abandon it? And it was just pretty traumatic."

Guynes is now in the Polk County Jail charged with injury to a child and child endangerment. His bond was set at $200,000.